Bristol man with brain injury in 'living nightmare' amid rising cost of living

Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report

A man from Bristol who has a brain injury has told ITV News he does not know how he will survive through the cost of living crisis.

Grant Parfitt is entirely reliant on government support after an accident in 2005 left him unable to work.

Now he is concerned about the rising cost of living while his income remains fixed.

In 2005, Grant Parfitt suffered a serious accident which left him with a brain injury.

"I was spending between £3 and £4 before these rises, now it's going up to nearly £7 or £8 a day," Grant said.

"I can't afford that. After the accident, I'm just on government benefits. They're not rising, but the household prices and living prices are rising. I just don't see how I'm going to manage.

He said the cost of what he has left at the end of each week is going to "reduce dramatically".

He added: "I'm trying to provide for my daughter while running a house.

"She's at the stage now where she's growing so I've got to buy her new clothes, on top of trying to run a house which is becoming a living nightmare really."

Ian Porter, from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation which works to solve poverty, told ITV News a family in poverty will be £145 worse off because of the "failure for benefits to keep up with the real cost of living".

Ian Porter speaks to ITV News West Country presenter Jonty Messer

Play Brightcove video

He added: "Some people obviously rely on that protection from our social security system.

"If you are unable to work because of an illness or because you're disabled, you're really at the whim of what the government decides to do in terms of increasing those benefits and what they've decided to do essentially is bring in a real terms cut."

He added: "What we're really seeing is that it effects those on the lowest incomes the most - those really at the sharp end."

He also said often people with a disability have extra costs to consider.

"We speak to people who may need to keep their homes heated to a higher temperature because of their conditions," he said.

"Many people have medical devices which need a lot more electricity - some people are affected a lot more than others and they are really going to be struggling right now.

Prime minister Boris Johnson today said that there was a “limit to the amount of taxpayers’ money” that could be used to address pressures on household finances.

Boris Johnson says there is a 'limit' to the amount of taxpayers money which can be spent on solving the problem Credit: PA

“We will do everything we can to help people with the the energy price spikes, which … are a global thing, they are being exacerbated by what (Vladimir) Putin is doing in Ukraine. We’ll have to see how long that goes on for.

“But, as we did during Covid, we will make sure we look after people to the best of our ability.

“Now, we’ve got to be frank with people, there’s a limit to the amount of taxpayers’ money we can simply push towards trying to deal with global energy price spikes."