Firefighters called as asbestos roof on Devon house catches fire

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Devon after its asbestos roof went up in flames.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they received multiple calls about the fire in Ugborough at around 9am on Tuesday (April 5).

Crews confirmed the asbestos roof of the house was well alight on arrival and so requested further assistance.

Three fire engines from Buckfastleigh, Ivybridge and Ashburton and an aerial platform ladder initially attended the incident.

Further assistance was then provided by crews from Plymouth, Newton Abbott and Plympton.

Firefighters tackled the blaze into the evening and said they believe the fire started accidentally.