Gloucestershire to host Tour of Britain 2022 - this is where it will go

Gloucestershire will host its very own full stage of the 2022 Tour of Britain.

The UK’s leading cycle race will feature Tewkesbury, the Cotswolds and a finish alongside the historic Gloucester Docks when it rolls through the country in September of this year.

The Tour of Britain has come through Gloucestershire on previous stages but has never fully finished one in the area.

The race features around 100 of the best riders in the country and last year riding enthusiasts were given a treat when Mark Cavendish rode in the event.

Where will the tour go in Gloucestershire?

The route in Gloucestershire this year will feature the climbs of Crawley Hill and Painswick and spectators will be able to see both the start and finish line as they are separated by just 10 miles.

The medieval market town of Tewkesbury will host the stage start, before more than 100 of the world’s best riders head into the Cotswolds and South Gloucestershire during the 169-kilometre (105-mile) route.

Mick Bennett the tour's Race Director said the area was a perfect setting for the sixth stage of the event on September 9.

“The Gloucestershire stage of the Tour of Britain really has it all: an historic start location, stunning scenery, challenging climbs and a brilliant finish venue," he said.

"We’re thrilled that the 2022 race is able to feature our first-ever full stage of the Tour in the county and we thank Gloucestershire County Council for their support."

The region will also see the Women's Tour use a similar route between Tewkesbury and Gloucester in June 2022.