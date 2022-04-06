A group of students have created a sand drawing on a Plymouth beach to commemorate people from the city who fought in the Falklands War.

Students at Plymouth College of Art were commissioned by the Looe Royal British Legion to carry out the design on East Looe Beach.

Seven members of the Looe Royal British Legion Branch were involved in the conflict, which took place 40 years ago.

Students on East Looe Beach before creating the sand drawing Credit: Sheila Marrison

A spokesperson from the Looe Branch of The Royal British Legion said: “There are veterans of the Falklands conflict who still struggle with physical and mental scars, and some have faced life-long challenges or hardships since then.

"The Royal British Legion remains committed to ensuring that service and sacrifice in more recent conflicts is recognised and that all generations of the Armed Forces community know the RBL is here to support them, for life.”

There was also a two-minute silence at 11am on the beach to remember all who served in the conflict.

Plymouth College of Art students were commissioned by the Looe Royal British Legion to carry out the artwork on East Looe Beach Credit: SJM Drone Imaging

Senior lecturer and programme leader for Extended BA (Hons) degrees at Plymouth College of Art Helen Markes said: "I’m always grateful for the warm welcome that Looe extends to our students and staff.

“The students worked hard despite inclement weather to create a fabulous interpretation of the Falkland Isles.

"There was a great deal of interest from both locals and visitors about the event. The drone imagery certainly showed the sand drawing off at its best - a successful and rewarding day for all", she added.