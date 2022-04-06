Hundreds of jobs secured at Yeovil helicopter-maker Leonardo

Hundreds of jobs have been secured in Yeovil at helicopter-maker Leonardo.

The company has confirmed a contract worth £360 million for equipment, support and training for the UK's fleet of Wildcat aircraft.

It means more than 340 jobs are safe at RNAS Yeovilton and Leonardo in South Somerset as well as many more jobs at second and third-tier suppliers.

The Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters Nick Whitney told ITV News: "We are a major employer in the area and this contract secures and sustains employment across a number of technical disciplines.

"That allows us to maintain our capabilities to build and develop new products and sustain these products for the foreseeable future so it's hugely important to us."

A Royal Navy Wildcat. Credit: LPhot Unaisi Luke

The contract includes spares provisions, a three-year scheduled maintenance service, enhanced technical support including aircraft safety management, as well as delivering synthetic and ground-based training for aircrew and aircraft maintainers.

Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said: “Wildcat helicopters play a vital role in supporting our Armed Forces through reconnaissance, protection and transport.

"I am delighted they will continue to receive high-quality technical support and training from Leonardo UK.”