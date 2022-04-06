A man has been sent back to prison after burgling three homes in the month after his release.

James Potter, of Princess Elizabeth Way in Cheltenham, was convicted of three separate burglaries at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday 29 March.

He has been sentenced to three years and four months.

Gloucester Police say the 31-year-old has a long history of burglary offences and was released from prison on September 15 last year.

He was arrested a little more than a month later, on October 28.

The burglaries committed by Potter saw him steal a number of items including war medals, jewellery and pottery.

An Imperial Service war medal, which was among stolen items recovered by police Credit: Gloucestershire Police

A breakthrough for the police came when a resident in Swindon Village found a bike leant against the fence of a relative’s house in Dark Lane and found it suspicious when a man, later determined to be Potter, returned to the bike with a rucksack full of items and stated he was doing deliveries.

The member of the public took a picture of this bike and days later an off-duty police officer saw Potter riding the same bike along Tennyson Road.

The bike helped police trace Potter

Potter was wearing the same distinctive outfit and became a suspect for the burglaries after it was found that a burglary had taken place.

The investigation was led by the Cheltenham Neighbourhood Policing Team.

PC Brock said: "We were committed to bringing Potter to justice and seeing him convicted and sentenced so that the public would have some respite from his offending.

"I would like to thank all of his victims for their patience and resilience during this investigation and hope that this sentence will bring some closure for these terrible crimes."