A Royal Navy parade is taking place in Cornwall today to mark the 75th anniversary of RNAS Culdrose - with a flypast set to happen later this morning.

A parade is happening through the streets of Helston, involving more than 150 sailors, schoolchildren and the Seahawk band.

A Merlin helicopter is also expected to fly above Coinagehall Street at 11am.

Commanding officer of RNAS Culdrose Captain Stuart Finn added: “We are delighted to be back in Helston having cancelled our community events for the past two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

“This year is especially important to us as we mark 75 years since the commissioning of RNAS Culdrose. A lot has happened in that time but the links and bonds between the air station and Helston are as strong as ever.”

Helston mayor Tim Grattan-Kane said Culdrose is a "key element" within the community.

“Over many years, its sailors provided the air-sea rescue facility for our community," he added.

"There is no doubt that there are hundreds if not thousands of people who owe their lives to the skills and bravery of the aircrews.

“It is fitting that we also recall their bravery in conflict on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war. Without their willingness to put their helicopters in danger many more ships would have been exposed to danger.

“Helston is enriched by the presence of Culdrose, by the families in our schools, the members of the community who work on site and all the personnel who live in our community and contribute so much. It must be a positive indication that so many personnel remain in the Helston area upon retirement.

“We welcome the captain and personnel of HMS Seahawk exercising their freedom of the town and thank them for their service.”