Search for couples who could be key witnesses in Exeter rape case

Police are trying to find two couples who could be key witnesses in a rape investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the rape of a man in the early hours of Tuesday 29 March, in the grounds of St Sidwell's Church.

A 20-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on police bail.

Now the force is appealing for key witnesses to the incident, which happened some time between 4am and 5.15am.

In particular, detectives want to speak to two couples who were in the area.

DC Caroline Robertson is the officer in charge of the case. She said: “The first couple, believed to be a male and a female, were walking from the direction of Exeter Prison towards the Clock Tower on New North Road at around 2.45am to 3am.

"They were approached by a man near to the bus stop directly opposite the Clock Tower hotel. We would very much like to identify these people as they may be able to assist in our enquiries.

“The second couple we wish to speak to walked through St Sidwell’s churchyard from the Sidwell Street entrance exiting the churchyard towards King William Street at around 4am. We believe the female was wearing bunny ears.

“Lastly, a group of three people were outside the Next store on Exeter High Street at around 5am. Was this you? If so, please get in touch.

“There wouldn’t have been much foot traffic at the time of the morning, so we are asking anyone who was on foot in that area around that time to make contact with us.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/026317/22.”