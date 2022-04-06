Ukrainian family settled in Gloucester are 'overwhelmed' by community's kindness

Play Brightcove video

A Ukrainian mother who is staying with a host family in Gloucester says that she cannot thank everyone in the area enough after she was welcomed with 'kindness'.

Alla says that leaving her homeland and her home town of Khmelnytsky has been an emotional rollercoaster but she is happier now after arriving in the UK wither her three children.

She was able to get to the UK quickly because her sister Yana lives here and a local church helped to find her a host family.

Alla and her family.

"In the Ukrainian language we have different ways to say thank you, but when I’m speaking about the family that host me here, it’s like there are not enough words as these people come in our life and they help us to be a reunited family, and it feels fantastic and we are grateful for everything that they do," Alla said.

Her sister Yana also said: "I was so overwhelmed. I was so happy, and I felt relieved because these people who care, they’re right here they’re my neighbours and it’s amazing really."

For the hosts, Denise & Stephen Wang, sharing their house with Alla and her children is a delight.

"It’s been a privilege on every front to get to know Allah and her family, and Yana her sister who has basically done the work of getting them here," Denise said.