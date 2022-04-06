A triathlete with Down Syndrome has raised more than £2,500 for a Devon hospice after beating the railway to a top of a cliff in the region.

Jade Kingdom beat the Lynton and Lynmouth Cliff Railway to the top of the cliff in a 500ft (152m) ascent and smashed her fundraising target of £500 in the process.

The 35-year-old, who works at Pizza Hut, did the climb with her dad and cousin on Saturday and completed the challenge in a time of just 21 minutes.

Ms Kingdom has raised over £23,000 for the North Devon Hospice since she begun fundraising in 2018.

She told ITV News the cliff climb was the hardest thing she has done so far and at one time she felt like giving up but "did not want to let everyone down".

She now hopes to swim the Serpentine in her next charity challenge.