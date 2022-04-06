A woman needed hospital treatment after a man pushed her off her bike and punched her repeatedly in the head in an unprovoked attack.

The incident happened in Glastonbury at about 4.20pm on 19 February.

The woman was cycling along Cinnamon Lane when a stranger came up to her, knocked her off her bike and then launched the attack.

He then walked off in the direction of Kennard Moor Drove and the woman made for the nearby Cinnamon Lane Play Area to seek help.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses, information and any footage which could help their investigation.

Officers have been carrying out regular patrols of the area since and there have been no further incidents reported.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re keen to trace a woman who was at the play park with two children and a dog and who supported the victim following the attack.

"The injured woman needed hospital treatment for injuries including a fractured wrist and concussion.

"She was able to describe her attacker as white, mid 40s, about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky. She said he was clean shaven with wide cheekbones and a 'jutting' chin. He wore dark-coloured clothing including a beanie hat, hip-length jacket and trousers."

"If you were in the Cinnamon Lane area at about that time on Saturday 19 February, have any other information or dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage which could help, please get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222041832, or complete the online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.