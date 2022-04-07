New drivers and loaders are helping to get Torbay’s bin collections back on track after weeks of delays.

After being more than 20 collections behind in recent weeks, the council says a large number of rounds have returned to their normal collection day, thanks in part to staff working extra hours over the weekend.

Nevertheless, some collections are still more than a day behind. “These rounds remain a priority for the teams,” a council spokesperson said.

The backlog began as covid cases forced many working at SWISCo, the council’s waste collection company, to take time off work.

With few replacement staff on the books, there was not much in the way of backup, leading to the delays.

The council says it is on the way to correcting this, having recruited three new drivers and two new loaders. It is still recruiting, with the aim of filling 10 positions at SWISCo.

Some collections are still more than a day behind Credit: Derek Harper/ LDRS

Covid cases have been extremely high in Torbay in recent weeks. In the most recent complete seven day period (the week to Friday 1 April), 1,312 people in Torbay tested positive for covid, making the infection rate 963 per 100,000, 35 per cent higher than the national average.

Speaking on Monday (4 April), Torbay’s director of public health Dr Lincoln Sergeant, said with far fewer people now testing, cases could be three times higher than reported.

If Dr Sargeant’s is correct, around one in 30 people in the Bay have recently picked up the virus. As of Wednesday (April 6), SWISCo still had nine staff off-sick, four with Covid.

A council spokesperson said: “The position is very fluid and can change very quickly, meaning we are reviewing the service on a daily basis.

“We would like to thank our residents for their ongoing patience and understanding.”

Credit: Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter