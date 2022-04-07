M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions due to strong winds

The Severn Bridge is closed in both directions this morning (April 7) due to strong winds.

According to traffic reporting site Inrix: "the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions is closed due to strong winds between junction one A403 (Aust) and junction two A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow)."

Drivers are instead asked to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge - however there is a speed restriction of 50mph in both directions because of the windy weather.

The Severn Bridge initially closed last night (April 6) as a precaution and remains the case this morning.

The bridge's Twitter account posted asking motorists to check its website for updates.