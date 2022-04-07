Padstow's Obby Oss May Day celebrations must do more to keep people safe, an inquest into the death of a local nurse has heard.

Laura Smallwood, a 34-year-old paediatric nurse, died in hospital from a brain injury three days after being hit in the back of the neck by a dancing oss - in a wooden costume - at the May Day celebration in 2019. Her death has been ruled accidental.

Senior coroner for Cornwall, Andrew Cox, said it was "likely" the impact caused the fatal injury, adding that a mystery injury she suffered several days earlier would have left her more vulnerable to further trauma.

As a result of Laura's death, coroner Mr Cox said he will be sending a 'preventing future deaths' report to the Government department responsible for events such as Obby Oss to ensure they are required to operate in a professional and safe manner.

Laura Smallwood died after sustaining a head injury.

The inquest into Laura’s death heard evidence from various witnesses over the course of this week, who described the events on the day in question and subsequent investigation.

The hearing heard from various witnesses who saw Laura being hit in the face following an argument in the street a couple of hours before the incident with the oss - a large oval frame hobby horse that dances its way through the town.

This incident however appeared to not cause an injury and was laughed off at the time by Laura.

Before being hit by the oss, Laura, from Padstow, was described as acting “out of character” and the inquest also heard evidence from the man inside the costume who said he had no idea he'd made contact with Laura after stumbling back.

The inquest also heard medical evidence from pathologist Amanda Jeffrey and Dr Kathryn Urankar.

Both medical experts spoke of their investigations uncovering a mystery injury sustained by Laura 10 days or so earlier, which they said was still healing could have left her more vulnerable to injury sustained on May Day.

The inquest then heard from two witnesses who were involved organisation of the festivities in the town.

Both told the coroner how changes have been made to help ensure spectators remain safe at the event.

Coroner Mr Cox identified three potential factors that could have led to Laura suffering a brain stem infarction due to bilateral artery dissection that cost her her life.

He said that the unidentified injury suffered 10 days or so prior to May Day, another injury suffered an hour or two before the incident during an altercation, and then Laura being hit in the back of the neck by the blue oss in Stile Field.

Obby Oss festival in Padstow.

Regarding the old injury, Mr Cox said: "Laura had not recovered fully from the injury leaving her at increased vulnerability of serious injury. Her death is however not attributable to delayed natural progression of this."

Mr Cox then described how Mr Constance had 50 years experience being a carrier and was not drunk at the time. He lost balance and fell backwards. Laura had her back to the oss at the time and the impact "would have taken her by surprise".Mr Cox said: "It is likely the blunt force trauma or stretching caused by unexpected contact would have led to the dissection of the artery and the proximity in time between Laura being struck and becoming unwell is far more than coincidental."

For the final part of Mr Cox's conclusion, he turned his attention to whether or not May Day event management was appropriate. He said given the packed nature of the streets and the fact many people consume alcohol, the risk of contact between the oss and a member of the public was "obvious" - adding that Laura herself was a local with knowledge of the event.

Mr Cox said that until 2018 the engagement between the oss committees and police and other authorities was "far from ideal".

He said: "It couldn't be right to have an event of that size with no arrangements in place for reuniting lost children or a first responder not being able to get through a locked gate (as was the case when Laura was receiving medical treatment).

"The situation was improving before the 2019 event and there is a recognition of it needing to move with the times."

Finally, Mr Cox returned a conclusion of accidental death and said that Laura's injuries from the 10 days before left her vulnerable to further trauma, such as the accidental striking of the oss on May Day.