A PCSO was assaulted and a police car was damaged during an incident in Knowle in Bristol on Tuesday 5 April.

The front windscreen of a patrol car, which was parked, was smashed and a short time later the same offenders, who were riding off-road scrambler bikes, drove at a PCSO before assaulting him. The officer was not injured.

One of the offenders is described as of heavy build, wearing a black coat with a fur hood trim and a black balaclava.

A second was described as average build, wearing a black jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

The third was described as stocky, and wearing a black jacket and a white balaclava or face covering.

Police are appealing for witnesses to this incident and have asked the public to get in contact on 101 with the reference number 522080669.