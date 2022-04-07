Play Brightcove video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses nuclear energy at Hinkley Point in Somerset.

Boris Johnson has vowed to bring 'nuclear power home' whilst visiting Hinkley Point C in Somerset.

The prime minister was visiting the multi-billion nuclear power station along with other cabinet ministers to announce his new energy strategy for the UK.

Over the next 30 years an additional eight reactors could be built across the country although there are real concerns that the Hinkley C, now dubbed the largest construction site in Europe, could miss its already delayed target of 2026.

Despite that the PM said that he was confident in securing a bright future for nuclear energy in the UK over the coming decades.

The PM was also questioned about how this new plan won't help to ease the current strains on households across the country as the price of energy continues to rise.

"We are already doing a huge amount to help people with the immediate cost of living and we are going to do more," Mr Johnson said.

The UK's new strategy would mean that it has more independence and is no longer reliant on Russian energy or other sources that have seen a huge increase in prices in recent months.

"We are set well for the future and we will never again be subject to blackmail from people such as Vladimir Putin and this is a massive strategy that will ensure energy security here in the UK," Mr Johnson continued.

"We are totally reviving the nuclear industry. We are bringing nuclear power home."

Nuclear energy provides a consistent stream of energy and after the turmoil in the markets, sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the supply could help protect the finances of households in the UK in the future.