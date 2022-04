Police have launched an urgent hunt to track down a murderer who has absconded from HMP Leyhill in Gloucestershire.

Officers have urged anyone who sees Jason Mills to not approach him but to call 999.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that Mills attended Bridewell Police Station in Bristol at 9.45am yesterday (6 April) but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.

The 49-year-old was wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.A police spokesperson said: "Mills was convicted of a domestic murder in 2001. He is known to have links to Essex, where the offence took place."If you see Mills, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222081856, or ring 101 with any other information."