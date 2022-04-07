The band Portishead is reuniting for the first time in seven years to play in a charity concert for Ukraine.

The benefit gig will raise money for the charity War Child and will take place at the O2 Academy in Bristol on Monday 2 May.

A long lists of musicians will take part in the six-hour concert including, Idles, Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs and Wilderman.

Friendly Records, Crosstown Concerts and War Child UK have joined forces to put this fundraising concert together.

The concert’s 1200 exclusive tickets will only be available through a £10 prize draw which launches at midday on Thursday 7 April.

The concert will take place on Monday 2 May. Credit: War Child

The HELP! concert will feature a bill of unique Bristolian artists, both up-and-coming and globally renowned.

Joe Talbot, the lead singer of Idles, said: "We have been kindly invited to play this show for the benefit of War Child. Please donate or sign up to this charity. We believe that nobody should endure war, especially children. Thank you.”

Also performing is Danny Nedelko, who is from Ukraine and the lead vocalist for Heavy Lung. He said: “Hailing originally from Odessa, this is a cause very close to my heart.

"It’s incredibly special being a part of this show. We are going to bring our absolute best.”

All the money raised before and during the six-hour special will go to War Child UK - it will help them continue their work supporting refugees and children affected by the war.

Donations will help the unfolding crisis in Ukraine, and match funding from the UK government will also go to Yemen where millions of children are still in desperate need of protection from conflict.

Proceeds raised before and during the six-hour special will go to War Child UK. Credit: Idles, Tom Ham

Rich Clarke, Head of War Child Records comments: “War Child is hugely grateful to the artist community for coming together to create this amazing night of live music at O2 Academy Bristol.

"The impact of the situation in Ukraine will affect an entire generation and there will be acutely vulnerable children who need our help to stay safe. The money raised by this gig will make sure that we can respond quickly to children who need that support right now.”

Everyone entering the prize draw will have access to a high quality online live stream of the whole event.

Every £10 donated will receive three separate entries into the prize draw, alternatively, anyone can enter the draw for free.

Tickets go on sale from midday on Thursday 7 April and winners will be chosen at random on Monday 25 April.