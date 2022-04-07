A man faces years in jail for leaving a teacher with permanent brain damage after assaulting him with a poker in a pub in Plymouth.

A court heard that Morgan Patterson, 23, embedded a poker that he had picked up from a nearby fireplace in the man's head.

The victim, a complete stranger, was left fighting for his life in a coma at hospital, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

He had stepped in to protect a drunken friend who had been pushed or fallen to the floor in the Morice Town pub.Patterson picked up the nearby poker, raised it above his head and brought it down on the man's head in an action a watching barmaid compared to a cricketer bowling a ball.

The defendant admitted striking the blow but claimed that he lashed out because he feared the man was attacking his mother, pub landlady Claire Martin.

He added that he grabbed the first thing he could and was not even aware he had a metal poker in his hand.Patterson claimed that he only wanted to "unsteady" the man, who was in the pub with his fiancee and a friend.

He pleaded not guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent on October 8 last year. But the jury took just over an hour to reject his story and Judge Robert Linford remanded Patterson in custody to be sentenced with a probation report to assess the danger he poses to the public after a string of violent offences.He told the jury "this was an awful, awful offence," and said that Patterson would not be set free until a "long time in the future".