The public has been urged to be vigilant after around £30,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a business in Launceston.

The business - which is on Pennygillam Industrial Estate - was targeted in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 5 April.

Officers are carrying out numerous enquiries and have asked anyone with information to come forward, especially those who have CCTV and who live around Pennygillam Industrial Estate.

PC Chris Collins said: “We are asking the public to be vigilant following a slight increase of fuel thefts over recent months, both commercial and domestic settings being targeted.

“If you have a fuel tank - either domestic, agricultural or commercial - please review its security. Is it locked/alarmed? Is there security lighting/CCTV?

“Offenders will often use curtain sided vehicles or commercial vans to carry large containers for these offences.

"If you see these types of vehicles acting suspiciously, especially under cover of darkness, please report it to the police including as much detail of those involved as possible.

“We are asking people to be vigilant and follow the prevention tips as outlined below.”

Measures to consider for vehicles: