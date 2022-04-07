Police advise vigilance after thousands of pounds worth of fuel stolen in Launceston
The public has been urged to be vigilant after around £30,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a business in Launceston.
The business - which is on Pennygillam Industrial Estate - was targeted in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 5 April.
Officers are carrying out numerous enquiries and have asked anyone with information to come forward, especially those who have CCTV and who live around Pennygillam Industrial Estate.
PC Chris Collins said: “We are asking the public to be vigilant following a slight increase of fuel thefts over recent months, both commercial and domestic settings being targeted.
“If you have a fuel tank - either domestic, agricultural or commercial - please review its security. Is it locked/alarmed? Is there security lighting/CCTV?
“Offenders will often use curtain sided vehicles or commercial vans to carry large containers for these offences.
"If you see these types of vehicles acting suspiciously, especially under cover of darkness, please report it to the police including as much detail of those involved as possible.
“We are asking people to be vigilant and follow the prevention tips as outlined below.”
Measures to consider for vehicles:
Keep vehicles in a secure area, preferably a garage, shed or outbuildings, wherever possible.
Do not leave keys in or near a vehicle where they can be easily found.
Consider the use of locking fuel caps.
Re-fuel vehicles just before the planned journey rather than leaving a vehicle fully fuelled overnight.
Park vehicles in areas that are well lit so they can be observed easily.
Arrange for checks of vehicles and premises outside of normal working hours.
Use secure parking areas or compounds when vehicles are parked overnight, particularly when not parked at their operating base.
Consider the use of alarms. This could be on the vehicles themselves or for the perimeter of the parking/storage area. Improve lighting and focus on vulnerable areas.For Storage Tanks:
Fit anti-siphoning devices.
Install or confirm existing CCTV is fit for purpose and train a camera on tanks and vulnerable vehicles.
Install cages and/or improve security that surrounds fuel storage tanks.
Consider using 'bunded' fuel tanks if your existing storage facility is not of that type.
Consider the deployment of fuel dyes.
Commercial companies could consider fuel cards rather than storing fuel on site.
Use defensive parking techniques, wherever possible park vehicles against solid objects on the fuel tank side to prevent access.
Remove portable storage from site (barrel and drums etc) or make them secure.
Consider installing fuel cap alarms - wireless transmitters can be placed inside the screw cap of the fuel tank. A magnetic switch on the device sets off an alarm if the cap is opened or tampered with.
More advanced systems can be linked to security lighting or send a text message to the owners or security provider.
An isolation switch allows authorised access to the tank for refuelling.
Make sure gates and compounds are locked and secure, consider fitting an anti-attack cover for the lock.
Agricultural sites should consider portable refuelling systems that can be locked in secure storage areas and not left in fields or stock yards.
Use appropriate signage at the entrances where security devices are being used. It will act as a deterrent.