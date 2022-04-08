Cocaine, cannabis, and cash seized in Bristol drugs raid

A "large quantity" of illegal drugs including cocaine and cannabis has been seized after a raid at a property on the outskirts of Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say they have arrested a man in his 20s following a raid in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire yesterday (April 7).

A spokesperson for the force said searches were carried out at a residential property in Downend Road.

Suspected class A drugs, including cocaine, were found at the address, as well as cannabis and a knife.

Temporary Police Sergeant Gary Westlake said: "A significant amount of illegal class A and class B drugs were seized by police yesterday, which I am sure will be welcomed by people living in Kingswood and surrounding areas.

"This warrant was only possible due to the intelligence gathered and reports from members of the public. We’d like to thank those who have called in with information to make this proactive drugs seizure and arrest possible.

"Illegal substances can cause misery to innocent people living in those communities and we will continue to target offenders who seek to profit from their sale."

The man arrested has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.