Devon hospitals at second highest alert level after influx of Covid patients

Hospitals in Devon are facing increasing amounts of pressure as the county sees some of the highest number of Covid inpatients since the pandemic began.

It comes as health bosses in the South West ask people to be vigilant and continue to take precautions if they feel unwell following the scrapping of free lateral flow and PCR tests.

According to Government data, the amount of patients currently in hospital at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital is 188, with three requiring ventilation.

In a statement the trust responsible for the hospital said this weekend will be extremely busy for the local health service and urge people to seek alternative care if they are not in an emergency situation.

The trust is currently operating at alert level Opel 3 - just one down from the highest possible alert level, Opel 4.

A spokesperson for the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: "All of Devon’s hospitals are extremely busy this weekend, with some of the highest numbers of inpatients we have ever seen with COVID-19.

"We are asking people to consider the right service for their needs.

"If someone needs urgent care and they aren’t sure where to go, they should contact 111 either online or by phone for advice.

"And if they need to be seen in an emergency department, they will be directed to their nearest one.

"Local pharmacies will also provide advice and treatment for a number of common conditions."