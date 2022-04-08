A driver has been caught speeding at 129mph on the A30 in Cornwall.

After the incident yesterday (April 6), Devon and Cornwall Police say the driver has been referred for "re-education".

According to the force's road policing team, the driver was stopped on the A30 near Camborne after being spotted going significantly over the speed limit.

The driver then proceeded to play games on his phone after he was stopped, the road policing team said.

The initial speed the driver was caught at was 99mph, according to officers.

Once full speed checks were run, they showed the driver had hit 129mph at his peak.

Police say the Camborne section of the A30 is a common spot for speeding.

The team wrote on Twitter: "Driver stopped A30 Camborne, excess speed 99mph follow check, drivers top speed of 129mph.

"During police stop driver felt the interaction was so unimportant he decided to play a game on his phone. Driver reported to court for re-education."