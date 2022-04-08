E-fit issued in connection with Gloucester sexual assault

Police in Gloucester have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a reported sexual assault.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police were told that a teenager was sexually touched without consent and had their phone damaged whilst on Barton Street in the city at around 1am on Saturday 19 February.

The victim said that they were walking down the street when the man approached and asked for money before smashing their phone and intimately touching them.

The offender is described as being 6ft tall, having a Gloucester accent, smelt of alcohol and was wearing a black hoody with the hood up and black jeans.

He left in the direction of Bruton Way when the victim flagged down a passing police van.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries since the incident but are yet to identify the offender and are hoping that someone will recognise him from the e-fit.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or can identify the man is asked to please complete the following online form quoting incident 30 of 19 February: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively you can call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.