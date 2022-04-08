Man left with serious injuries after knife incident in Plymouth

A man sustained serious injuries in Plymouth last night following a knife incident.

The man in his 30s was taken to Derriford Hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police were called at 2.51am on Friday 8th April with reports of an incident near the Premier Shop in the Mutley Plain area of the city, where it was believed one man was in possession of a knife.

A 20 year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and resisting arrest.

Officers put a full closure on the Mutley Plain area of Plymouth to undertake scene investigation work.

At around 7:45am most of this was lifted while a small cordon remained in place.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.