Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Forest of Dean.

Emergency services were called to Beach Lane in the Bromsberrow Heath area shortly after 12.25am on Friday 8 April.

They arrived after reports of a single vehicle collision involving a grey Honda PCX 125.

The rider of the vehicle - a man in his 30s from the Ledbury area - died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the area – it has since been reopened.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police are investigating the crash and want to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage which shows the motorcycle in the lead up to the collision is also asked to make contact.

"Information can be submitted to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 4 of 8 April.

"Alternatively you can call police on 101."