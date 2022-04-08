Play Brightcove video

The Queen’s representative in Somerset has set off on an epic journey to celebrate seventy years of Her Majesty’s reign.

Annie Maw is the Lord-Lieutenant in the county and has set herself the challenge of a 70 miles wheelchair marathon.

She is calling it her 'Jubilee Jaunt' and the challenge began at Steart Marshes on the West Somerset coastline on Sunday 3 April.

Mrs Maw said: "It’s seventy miles in all and we’re at sea level here. When we’ve finish in July we’ll be at the highest point in Somerset, which is Dunkery Beacon!"

Mrs Maw is the representative of Queen Elizabeth II in Somerset Credit: ITV News West Country

Annie has used a wheelchair for the last 20 years after breaking her back in a riding accident and is determined to do something special to mark platinum jubilee.

Her seven days of journeys – each ten miles long – are being planned and escorted by young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Annie said: "It’s really appropriate for them to be doing that for the Queen, since the Duke of Edinburgh was the Queen’s husband, as we all know. It just couldn’t be better."

Day two of her trek will be along the old Chard-Ilminster railway line on 9 May followed by Weston super Mare on 12 May, Portishead and Clevedon on 18 May, the Bridgwater and Taunton Canal on 23 May, Minehead on 9 July and Exmoor on 23 July.

Annie is being supported on her challenge by young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme

Deputy Lieutenant Chris Davies, who is organising the adventure said the 'Jubilee Jaunt' was an ideal way to show what the monarchy means to the people of Somerset.

“I hope people will turn out on each of the legs of the journey to support our Lord-Lieutenant. For logistical reasons it won’t be possible to take other members of the public along the route – but it will be lovely if people could cheer her along the way.

"This is a special year for Her Majesty and we want this to be a special event.”