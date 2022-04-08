Second set of ‘one in a million’ quintuplet lambs born at Wiltshire farm

A second set of quintuplet of lambs - a one in a million event - has been born at a farm in Wiltshire within a matter of weeks.

Roves Farm in Sevenhampton welcomed the new lambs which were born on March 31.

The birth of quintuplet lambs is a significantly rare occurrence for all lowland breeds of sheep nationally.

Pippa Bolter, who farms the 400-acre family farm, said: "To have one set of healthy quintuplet lambs is rare, but to now have a second set who are all healthy and doing well is amazing.

"It’s the first time we have had two sets of quintuplets born in the same season. Both ewes were scanned as expecting triplets."

The lambs were born to an experienced Suffolk-cross ewe and the first set arrived just before Mother’s Day.

After their birth, one lamb successfully adopted on to another ewe - who had a single lamb - to ensure all the lambs get enough milk.

The 33-year-old said: "Our visitors are loving the lambing experience. We really enjoy sharing this with them and answering their questions.

"Many have not seen lambs being born before, so it’s really exciting."

The ewes and their lambs in the lambing barn can be seen by visitors with many seeing live births during their visit.

Roves Farm is expecting 444 lambs this spring and still have 50 Suffolk-cross ewes left to lamb.