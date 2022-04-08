Play Brightcove video

A charity that saw half of its fleet of vans torched in an arson attack in Filton has said it is now in jepoardy.

Four Towns Community Transport says that it is now having to borrow buses from other companies to help completes its journeys and support those who are in need of transport.

Speaking earlier this week the chairman of the community transport group, Dick Wittington, described the arson attacks as "despicable" and "mindless".

Fire crews were called to several locations early on Sunday 3 April - including Bradley Stoke, Little Stoke and Stoke Gifford - where 23 cars and vans were burnt out.

Inside one of the buses that was destroyed in the arson attack.

"It is unimaginable, it really is horrific. Never seen anything like it, I think all of us were completely confused by it," Mr Wittington said.

"What it is we just don't know but the police have assured us they are looking in to it."

Avon and Somerset Police have now also released a picture of two people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Chief Inspector of Avon and Somerset Police Mike Buck spoke about the incidents earlier this week, and said: "This is really unusual and at this time we are treating it as an isolated series but clearly this is very early on in the inquiry and that's why we are still making appeals.

"If you have not yet spoken to officers and you think you have some information, you think you have got some CCTV or doorbell footage, then please get in touch."