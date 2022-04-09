A local authority is being accusing the ripping the heart and soul from an historic market town by making its high street largely pedestrianised.

Hundreds of people protested against South Gloucestershire Council's permanent plans for Thornbury which would ban all but essential vehicles, something opponents argue will kill it off.

South Gloucestershire Council want to keep some of the restrictions brought in during the covid lockdown, such as access only for buses, delivery vehicles and those used by the disabled.

But many claim the high street is largely empty as a result and want pre-pandemic measures returned or, at least, a one-way system for all traffic.

"There are some people who like the closure, but they would be a small minority," says shop owner John Riddiford, the third generation of his family to have had a presence on the street for almost a century.

"Most people you talk to hate it. Our sales are down substantially due to the lack of people. It's like the life and soul have been ripped out of the high street completely."

Ashley Smith, of Thornbury Town & District Residents' Association, said of the Council: "Their economic plan doesn't add up. The street is very, very quiet normally but they think this is going to bring more people to the shops. They haven't consulted properly with the shops as they say they have."

The council says it has invested heavily in the High Street and added in a statement to ITV News:

"We want local people to help shape these plans and we are working hard to ensure they are fully engaged throughout the process. The changes are intended to benefit anyone shopping, walking, cycling or enjoying outdoor seating with less traffic, making it a more pleasant place to be."

Saturday's (April 9) march was the latest in a series of protests against the plans which has involved West of England Mayor Dan Norris. He threatened to withhold millions of pounds of support after claiming the Council failed to listen to the public's views.