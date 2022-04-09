Shopkeepers have described the frightening moment a man armed with an axe attempted to rob a shop in Bristol.

Store staff and members of the public pinned him to the ground before he fled in a car, narrowly missing a police officer called to the scene.

The man reportedly stormed into Poundland on East Street, in Bedminster just before noon on Friday (April 8), demanding cash from the till and threatening staff with the axe.

A couple in their 70s were taken to hospital after being knocked over in the struggle, police said.

One local shopkeeper, who wished to be known only as 'Nick' said: “I heard a commotion outside and came out to see a man trying to escape from Poundland.

"He was being held down on the ground by members of the public. They said he’d tried to rob Poundland with a Stanley knife but was tackled by people in the shop and outside.

"They held him for a few minutes on the ground and then a PCSO came along. So they released him and he escaped from the group and jumped in his car and tried to get away.

"The PCSO was very brave and tried to stand in front of the car."

Avon and Somerset police confirmed the man was 'initially detained by store staff and members of the public before fleeing, leaving the axe and a knife behind'.

His car was later found in a nearby street, after it had crashed

"A man was detained nearby and arrested on suspicion of offences including armed robbery, possessing an offensive weapon and dangerous driving," a police statement added.

Another shop worker, Mandy McGirr, explained: "He reversed up and parked outside to start with and ran into Poundland. I know he had a knife and an axe - I saw the axe.

"I don’t know what happened in Poundland but he came out quickly and was jumped on by loads of people. I’d say about six or seven.

"There was a woman there who was shouting at them to leave off him a bit saying he was a good bloke really. They were all around him and then they eased off a bit and he jumped up and ran towards us and jumped in his car.

"He went to drive off when a PCSO stood in front. If she hadn’t jumped out of the way when she did he would have hit her. It’s very scary because that could’ve been any of these shops along here. It could’ve been any of us."

Police have asked anyone who either saw the incident, or who has dashcam or other footage which could help police enquiries, to call 101.