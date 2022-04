A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after 25 vehicles were destroyed by fire in Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford.

Some of the vehicles belonged to charities with one seeing half of its fleet of vans torched.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Greaves said: "We’ve received a tremendous response from the public to help us with our enquiries.“More than 30 pieces of CCTV has been submitted by the local community which is all being reviewed, and we’re immensely grateful for those contributions."We can confirm a teenage boy from South Gloucestershire was arrested yesterday and he has since been bailed with conditions to remain home between 9pm and 6am.“While we’ve made an arrest, our investigation is still progressing and we continue to ask any witnesses or anyone with information or footage relating to this investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 5222078490. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can take calls anonymously on 0800 555111."