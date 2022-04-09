Bristol museum We the Curious evacuated after huge fire breaks out

Play Brightcove video

A huge fire has broken out at Bristol museum We the Curious in the city centre.

The roof of the building is billowing with smoke and several fire engines are already on site, attempting to tackle the flames.

Nearby roads have been closed and the surrounding area evacuated.

On Twitter We the Curious said: "Our venue has been evacuated following a fire alarm, caused by a fire on our roof.

"Avon Fire and Rescue Service and the police are currently on site, all staff and visitors are accounted for. Updates to follow.