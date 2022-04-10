There are just a few months to go until Glastonbury Festival makes its return - and work is underway to get Worthy Farm festival-ready.

The Pyramid Stage has its cover on and soon the Somerset farm will be filled with workers preparing everything from stages to art installations, cinemas and food stalls.

Now the site is taking shape. At the end of March, Emily Eavis shared a picture of the iconic Pyramid Stage starting to get its covering saying "here’s the Pyramid stage getting dressed".

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney will all perform on the Pyramid Stage this year Credit: Emily Eavis/Instagram

The BBC has also launched its Glastonbury web cam where people can see progress at the site.

When is Glastonbury Festival 2022?

The event is returning to Worthy Farm in Pilton from Wednesday 22 June to Sunday 26 June after Covid sparked two years of cancellations.

Tickets to the event are now sold out, with more than 200,000 people set to attend this year's festival.

Who is performing at Glastonbury Festival 2022?

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney have been confirmed as the headliners for Glastonbury Festival 2022, with other big acts including Little Simz, Diana Ross, Lorde, Arlo Parks, Idles and Years and Years among others on the lineup.