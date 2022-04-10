A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a series of vehicle fires in South Gloucestershire.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson on Friday 8 April while a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the same offence on Saturday 9 April.

The arrests come after 25 vehicles were destroyed by fire in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford areas in the early hours of Sunday, 3 April. Some of the vehicles belonged to charities.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Greaves said: “We’ve received a tremendous response from the public to help us with our enquiries.

“More than 30 pieces of CCTV has been submitted by the local community which is all being reviewed, and we’re immensely grateful for those contributions.

“We can confirm a teenage boy from South Gloucestershire was arrested yesterday and he has since been bailed with conditions to remain home between 9pm and 6am.

“Another boy, who is 14, was arrested this afternoon and is currently in police custody.

“While we’ve made arrests, our investigation is still progressing and we continue to ask any witnesses or anyone with information or footage relating to this investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 5222078490.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can take calls anonymously on 0800 555111."