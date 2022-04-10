This is what Exeter's Nightingale Hospital is being used for now

Play Brightcove video

Watch Bob Cruwys' report

The Nightingale Hospital in Exeter was originally set up to help treat patients with coronavirus but it has been repurposed to tackle the waiting list crisis in the NHS.

Many of the Nightingale Hospitals set up across the UK were never actually used for Covid patients - but the one on the Sowton Industrial Estate now has a legacy for the future.

The hospital has been kitted out with all the latest equipment to help diagnose health problems all with an aim of reducing the pressure on the health services in the surrounding area.

The hospital did treat almost 250 coronavirus patients on the site during the pandemic.

Speaking about the site now, Susannah Fulthorpe the Radiology Services Manager says it should help to clear some of the backlog of patients.

"Complex work and the inpatients will obviously stay at the acute site and we can bring the routine patients here, a really quick throughput," she said.

"They are going to be seen much more quickly in a really timely manner in what I think is a really, really great facility."

There are also two new theatres for hip and knee operations which helps to treat eight patients every single day.

"It has surpassed my expectations and I'm fairly ambitious when it comes to expectations," she said.

Construction on the Nightingale Hospital in Exeter began in April 2020 Credit: Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust

"We are really trying to help as many patients as we can, as efficiently as we can and, obviously, if patients stay in hospital for less time then that's more patients we can give the opportunity to have this life-changing surgery.

"The problem with elective stuff is it's quite frequently interrupted by the emergency pressures that hospitals face. Here we don't face those pressures so we know that if we can book a patient in here, that operation is going to happen. It's reliable - and that is a fantastic feeling for the patient."

Kevin Grant has been in pain for two and a half years while waiting for his hip replacement. He had a call last Thursday to say his operation would be done this week.

"I was down Exmouth on the seafront walking up and down and by the time I got home I could hardly walk," he said.

When he got home, he picked up the message about his surgery.

"That was a nice end to the day," he said. "To be able to say that it will be done in that short a period. To have a place like this I think is excellent. Exeter should be proud I think."

There is an eye department at the hospital too, for cataract and glaucoma patients, as well as a rheumatology department.