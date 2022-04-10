Bristol's 'We the Curious' has confirmed it will be closed for at least two weeks following a large fire on Saturday 9 April.

The attraction was evacuated after the fire, which the venue says was caused by solar panels, broke out on the roof of the building.

Chief Executive Donna Speed told ITV News: "The fire damage is really contained to the roof so we're really lucky.

"The amount of water they had to use has come through to the building so that's where the issues are.

"We have extensive water damage to the venue but the huge relief is that it doesn't seem to have affected our exhibition space so we are hopeful that we'll be open in a couple of weeks time."

The roof of the building was seen billowing with smoke and several fire engines were needed on site to tackle the blaze.

Around half a dozen firefighters were also seen on the roof of the building.

The venue has appealed to the public for donations while they try to recover from the incident.

Donna Speed said: "This was going to be a really important time for us to be building back after Covid.

"We were going to be full capacity again and we had a busy couple of weeks coming up so it is a bit of a set back and it is disappointing for us and our visitors.

"People can support us by getting online. You can support us through going to our online shop, buying gift vouchers for future visits and we have our JustGiving link on our website too."