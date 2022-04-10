A wedding cake has been rescued from Bristol museum 'We the Curious' after a huge fire disrupted a wedding at the venue.

The museum was evacuated on Saturday 9 April after a large fire broke out at the popular city centre attraction.

The roof of the building was seen billowing with smoke and several fire engines were on site to tackle the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

As well as the wedding cake, a number of sentimental photos belonging to the couple were salvaged by fire crews.

On Twitter the groom said: "Thank you so much for your guys efforts yesterday, the day was an absolute whirlwind of emotions and when we heard the pictures and the cake had been recovered, and then saw the firemen walk round the corner with it, was just indescribable. Thank you so, so much."

We the Curious has confirmed that the attraction has sustained fire and water damage and that they will be closed on Sunday 10 April whilst they 'assess the damage and make a plan for the next few days'.