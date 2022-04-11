A 17-year-old boy is in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital after a stabbing in Gloucester.

A second teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Gloucestershire Police were called to reports of an altercation involving two groups in St Ann Way, close to Llanthony Road, shortly after 9pm last night (April 10).

St Ann Way was closed as part of the initial investigation but has since been reopened.

Police say the injured teen is in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy from Gloucester has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Detectives are now asking for anybody who may have witnessed a disturbance in the area at that time to come forward.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have footage either leading up to the incident or of the incident itself recorded on a mobile phone.

Anyone with information should contact Gloucestershire Constabulary via an online form, quoting incident 406 of April 10.

Alternatively you can call 101, quoting the same incident number, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.