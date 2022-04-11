Play Brightcove video

A bride-to-be stood "frozen to the spot" as she watched her wedding venue burn on the day she and her partner tried to get married for the third time.

Amy Heath and James Leggett's wedding was delayed twice during the pandemic and they were again unable to go ahead with the ceremony when a fire broke out in Bristol over the weekend.

The roof of We The Curious museum burst into flames when solar panels caught fire on Saturday (9 April).

Amy was minutes away from walking down the aisle to marry her groom but instead spent the day in tears.

It was the third time in two years the Swindon couple's wedding had to be postponed.

When asked how much of that day Amy spent crying, she replied: "All of it!

"I was very good I had little tears running down my face and then we were absolutely shattered by the night time, and we came back from the Vic at 1am, went straight to bed and then that morning it hit us and we were just in floods of tears."

Amy went on to say: "It didn't even cross my mind that it was a real fire! I thought it was just an alarm.

"I couldn't see it and I couldn't smell anything from the side of the building I was on."

Amy and James substituted their wedding meal for some burgers at the nearest burger van.

"The view from my room was looking over Millennium Square, I looked out of the window and saw the fire - so I literally just stood in that window with my flowers in my hand.

"I froze on the spot just watching it burn."

The fire service retrieved the couple's wedding cake and they had a reception in a room kindly loaned by a local hotel.

Amy was delighted the cake could be salvaged.

She said: "I looked around the corner and these two fireman cake in hand were just walking around the corner towards me - it was just crazy!"

James and Amy say it is too soon to plan their next wedding but they are hoping that whenever it is, it will be fourth time lucky.