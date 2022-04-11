The Diggerland theme park in Devon is set to reopen later this year.

The South West attraction closed suddenly in September last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, despite all of its other sites remaining open.

Now representatives from the Cullompton theme park have confirmed it will reopen in May.

A spokesperson said: "We are incredibly excited to be able to offer the ultimate fun family day out again to families in, and those visiting the South West.

"After much deliberation, bosses of the previously very popular Devon theme park carefully took into account all factors and decided that having come out the other side of the pandemic, now would be a great time to open the doors again and welcome visitors back ahead of the summer holidays.

"It hasn’t been an easy decision to make, but we believe now is the time to open our doors again."

Bosses hope to inject new life into it by investing in new equipment, management and staff training to "further enhance the overall customer experience".

The attraction is situated off junction 28 of the M5 in Cullompton, and is part of a network of four UK Diggerland sites.

Diggerland in Devon was opened in May 2001 and attracted tens of thousands of visitors each year until it was forced to close temporarily in September 2021. The closure caused the loss of 60 jobs.

The others - based in Kent, Durham and Yorkshire - were not closed.

The team behind the attraction say the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic had a more detrimental effect on the Devon location because of its rural setting.

They believe Diggerland Devon was worst affected by the lockdowns which stopped tourists travelling to the county, reducing visitors to the venue.

Park representatives said: "The Devon park was struggling with staff in 2021 and as a result lost money.

"Since then, Diggerland head office has received numerous enquiries and pleas for the re-opening of the Devon site."