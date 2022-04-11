The home and surgery of ITV's Doc Martin has been put up for sale - with an asking price of £1.25million.

Fern Cottage - which is better known as Doc Martin's surgery - sits on the hillside of the Cornish fishing village of Port Isaac.

When it is not being used for filming of the long-running ITV show, the two-bedroom Victorian cottage is used as a holiday let.

Doc Martin has been on the screen for 18 years and filming for the final series is underway.

As the hit series comes to a close, the property has been put up for sale with a price tag of £1.25million.

Estate agents John Bray say all forward bookings are included in the sale.

The listing says the village is "loved by millions" as Portwenn in Doc Martin, adding the cottage is "renowned" for its role in the comedy-drama series.

The property is used as a holiday let between filming

"Fern Cottage is a beautifully presented Grade II listed fisherman’s cottage comprising cosy interiors, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom," it says.

The agents say it has off-road parking, a terraced rear garden and "stunning sea views" from all of the main rooms.

"Fern Cottage is well presented and finished to a very high standard throughout," it adds.