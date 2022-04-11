Two men who moved class A drugs into Somerset from London have been jailed.

Ubayd Jimale, 23, and Omar Bailey, 30, were both involved in transporting heroin and cocaine into Bridgwater in a county lines operation.

The pair were arrested as part of a joint investigation between Avon and Somerset Police and the Metropolitan Police in London.

The drug supply chain took place between December 2020 and March 2021.

They both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine when they appeared in court in September.

The ring leader - Jimale, from Watford Road in Wembley - was sentenced to four years and six months for his controlling role in the operation at Taunton Crown Court on Friday (8 April).

Bailey, from Swinderby Road in Wembley, was jailed for three years and six months.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Atkin said: "County lines drug supply continues to be a significant national problem, which often involves the exploitation of vulnerable individuals to perpetuate the supply of illegal drugs, and causes harm to our communities.

"This conviction and sentence is the result of hard work and dedication by the investigating officer PC Howard Brown with support from other officers in Avon and Somerset and those working for the Metropolitan Police.

“It sends a clear message that those individuals involved in transporting harmful drugs into our cities, towns and villages will be brought to justice.”

What is county lines drug trafficking?

'County lines' is the name given to gangs and organised networks of criminals who move illegal drugs out of bigger cities and into smaller towns - going across county lines.

These groups sometimes take over the home of a vulnerable person and use the property as a base for drug dealing. This is known as 'cuckooing'.