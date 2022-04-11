A moped rider has died at the scene of a crash in Devon, sparking a police appeal for witnesses.

The 56-year-old man died on the A385 Totness Road at Tweenaway Cross in Paignton at the weekend. The road was closed for seven hours.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the incident - which involved a Nissan Navara and a Vespa moped - at 8.20am on Saturday 9 April.

Police and the ambulance service attended the incident but the Vespa rider died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and police have today (April 11) issued an appeal for witnesses.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage that may be of assistance," the force said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 217 of April 9.