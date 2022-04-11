A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the back in Somerset.

Police believe the victim, who is in his 20s, was attacked by two males wearing dark clothing and hooded tops.

Police and paramedics were called to The Avenue in Minehead at about 10.45pm on Sunday (April 10).

The victim remains in hospital - his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage but we currently believe this to be an isolated incident.

"As a precaution though, the public can expect to see a greater high visibility police presence on the streets of Minehead in the coming days to provide reassurance.

"Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has CCTV footage showing the nearby area, is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 5222085198.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222085198, or complete our online appeals form."