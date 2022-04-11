One person had to be taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries because of an assault in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police received reports of an assault on St Ann Way after an altercation between two groups shortly after 9pm on Sunday 10 April.

It happened close the junction with Llanthony Road resulting in St Ann Way being closed overnight and into the early hours of Monday morning.

The force is appealing for witnesses who may have seen any kind of disturbance or disorder in the area at around 9pm.

It said it would also like anyone who believes they may have relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 406 of 10 April.

Alternatively you can call 101, quoting the same incident number, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.