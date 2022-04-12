A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the stabbing of another teenager in Gloucester.

The boy has been remanded in custody and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court this morning (12 April).

The incident took place on St Ann Way on Sunday night (10 April). Both the charged boy and the victim are 17 years old.

He was charged with one count of wounding and one count of possession of a knife.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.