A patient entering cardiac arrest was forced to wait for treatment after a helicopter from Wiltshire Air Ambulance could not land because of a laser attack.

The charity’s Bell 429 helicopter was called to a medical emergency shortly before 10pm in Combe Down, Bath, on Sunday 10 April.

The crew had to abort the landing because a green laser beam was shone several times at the aircraft.

The pilot and one of the critical care paramedics on board sustained headaches and felt their eyesight had been damaged.

'Just think if it was en route to help you or one of your loved ones'

Chief pilot Matt Wilcock said: "This laser attack has had a real impact, endangering multiple lives.

"We were unable to tend to a patient in peri-arrest. This is a crucial moment where our critical care paramedics are able to intervene before the patient goes into full cardiac arrest.

"The incident also affected our aircrew, meaning we were unable to continue flying for the rest of the shift, with a potential knock-on effect for other patients. The crew will be given full medical checks and support from the charity.

"We are grateful to the South Western Ambulance Service for continuing to support the patient and the local police, who themselves have recently suffered from laser attacks to their own helicopter.

"Nobody should be shining laser pens at aircraft. Not only is it illegal and highly dangerous, you never know who that aircraft is coming to help. Just think if it was en route to help you or one of your loved ones."

The offence can have a ‘prison sentence of up to five years'

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust sent an operations officer and a double-crewed land ambulance to the original incident and conveyed one patient to Royal United Hospital, Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police said shining a laser at aircrafts "seriously endangers" both people in the helicopter but also those on the ground.

The force said: "Not only is it extremely reckless but it is also a criminal offence which carries with it the penalty of an unlimited fine or a prison sentence of up to five years.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to phone police on 101 and tell the call handler they’re phoning in relation to log 1134 of 10 April."

Crime and violence reduction officer at the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Mike Pavey said: “We will be working closely with our colleagues at the Wiltshire Air Ambulance and the local police forces to find and prosecute those responsible for this serious crime.

"The critical care team bring enhanced lifesaving skills to patients when they need it most.

"They are a hugely valued team and they do not deserve this unacceptable behaviour when they are trying to provide care to patients. Every emergency service worker should be able to do their job without fear of attack."

Wiltshire Air Ambulance is a charity which provides Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) across Wiltshire, Bath and surrounding areas. It costs £4million a year to continue flying and saving lives.

The charity’s helicopter was targeted four times by laser attacks in 2020, with a further incident in 2021.