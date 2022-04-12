A desperate mum had to pass her baby out of the window of a burning building to a complete stranger - from 12ft above him.

Mark Taylor, 42, had popped to his local shop for tea and biscuits on Sunday (April 10) when he drove through Bush Avenue and noticed a plume of black smoke.

As he got closer to the property, he realised the house was on fire and spotted a woman with her head out of the top floor window.

He said he heard the woman say 'I need your help to get the children out' before he was handed down a small baby by their arms, trying to lessen the 12ft drop by reaching up as far as he could.

"By this point another guy had come over, he was taller than me," he said.The pair helped rescue a young boy from the building.

"At this point the fire was raging," Mark said. "I was quite worried the windows would blow out as well."

The boy was dropped down by his feet and ankles, and Mark reached out and grabbed him, trying to avoid the broken glass on the windowsill.

"Next was the mum," Mark said. "As she was taller we were worried about how we would catch her. We didn't know how much time we had at that stage, as the fire was burning viciously."

The father-of-three said the woman sat on the windowsill and used the frame to lower herself down into their arms.

The house was severely damaged by the fire Credit: BPM Media

"We just broke her fall, got her down safely and as quickly as we could. We then alerted the house next door, banging on their door to make sure they were out."

"It was just being in the right place in the right time, I just wanted to help them out. The most important thing is that everyone is safe."

Around 30 firefighters were called to the scene, arriving to find the house "well alight".

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the residents "self-rescued" and were checked by ambulance colleagues at the scene.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental," they added.

Mark has since been praised for "saving kids' lives" by stepping in to help.

The father of the children posted on social media, saying: "I would like to say a massive thank you to the lads who caught my baby girl and the man who caught my son when Jade had to throw them out of the bedroom window because the house was on fire.

"I could never appreciate or tell you how thankful I am. You saved my kids' lives and I just want you to know I'm forever grateful."