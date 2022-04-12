Significant road closures are in place on the A35 in Dorset after a serious crash.

Dorset Police received reports of a crash involving a lorry at Miles Cross, Bridport, at 5.22am today (April 12).

The A35 Sea Road South in Bridport is closed in both directions between the Symondsbury and Crown roundabouts. The closure is expected to be in place for some time.

Traffic monitoring site says traffic is "coping well" around the closures.

National Highways' latest information says: "The A35 is closed in both directions between the B3162 near Symondsbury and the B3157 near Bothenhampton is closed in both directions due to a serious collision."

What is the diversion route?

Traffic is being diverted through Bridport town which could cause some delays and Dorset Police are in attendance.

People travelling eastbound should follow the solid diamond diversion symbol through Bridport. Those going westbound also to divert through Bridport but without diversion signs.

Police are advising to seek alternative routes, plan ahead, and allow extra journey time.

We'll bring you the latest here.